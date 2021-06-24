Wexford Capital LP Trims Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Wexford Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,399 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,861,000 after buying an additional 2,258,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,068,000 after buying an additional 981,241 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

