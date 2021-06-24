Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after buying an additional 879,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after buying an additional 1,131,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,570,000 after buying an additional 946,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.31. 73,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,522. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

