Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

