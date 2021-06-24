Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,499 shares.The stock last traded at $197.30 and had previously closed at $198.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 246.73% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Winmark by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Winmark by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 91,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Winmark by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Winmark by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

