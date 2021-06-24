Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

NYSE WGO opened at $66.00 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

