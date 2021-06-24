Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

