Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.63. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $18,670,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.