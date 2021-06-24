Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Up 4.2%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $298.30 and last traded at $298.11. 7,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 727,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on WIX. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

