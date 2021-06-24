Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRW. Barclays upped their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

MRW opened at GBX 232.90 ($3.04) on Monday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 240.32 ($3.14). The company has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.90.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

