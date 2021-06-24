Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRW. Barclays upped their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

MRW opened at GBX 232.90 ($3.04) on Monday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 240.32 ($3.14). The company has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.90.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

