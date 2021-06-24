Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 202 ($2.64) target price on the grocer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

MRW opened at GBX 232.90 ($3.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.90. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 240.32 ($3.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.23.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.