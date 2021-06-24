Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 122,330 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 111.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,330 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $70,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Janis F. Kerns acquired 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $132,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,470.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ADX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,509. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

