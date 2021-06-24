Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 997.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,623 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CIT Group by 104.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in CIT Group by 230.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 221,585 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CIT Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,788,000 after buying an additional 59,423 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CIT Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $52.60. 6,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,952. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.75. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

