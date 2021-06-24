Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 34,646 Shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Watford worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Watford by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watford by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Watford by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watford by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Watford by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,208. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $694.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.25. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

