Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) by 34,950.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 557,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,718 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,764,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TEKK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 1,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,321. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.