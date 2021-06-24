Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $941,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,356,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,990,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

