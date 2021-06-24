Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOR opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

In related news, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $1,240,240.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

