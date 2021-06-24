Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
WOR opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.
Read More: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.