Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $75.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $1,298,296.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,349,292.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

