YETI (NYSE:YETI) Now Covered by UBS Group

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on YETI. Citigroup upped their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

NYSE:YETI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.43. 764,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,597. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80. YETI has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in YETI by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in YETI by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

