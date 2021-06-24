Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.30. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 17,770 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YTEN. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

