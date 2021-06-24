Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 73,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

