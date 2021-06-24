Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to post $86.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.07 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $66.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $414.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $411.77 million to $416.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $456.79 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $473.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

ARLO traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,599. The firm has a market cap of $583.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.51.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

