Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCMG opened at $10.17 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

