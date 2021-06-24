Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the highest is ($0.48). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.58. 18,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.45. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

