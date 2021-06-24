Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.61. SJW Group posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 720,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,686,000 after purchasing an additional 152,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.84. 2,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

