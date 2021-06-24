Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Post $2.24 EPS

Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.28. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $134.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

