Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vasta Platform’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vasta Platform.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on VSTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of VSTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.79. 139,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,051. The company has a market capitalization of $729.68 million and a P/E ratio of -80.36. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Compass Group LLC grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,477 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 177,361 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 401,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

