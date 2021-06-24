Zacks: Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.42. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.49. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,772.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

