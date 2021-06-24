Zacks: Analysts Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. ChampionX reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

CHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 899,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,624 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.53. 26,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.