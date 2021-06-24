Zacks: Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $425.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

FANG traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,863. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.