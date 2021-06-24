Zacks: Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post sales of $3.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the highest is $3.76 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.11 billion to $15.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

HAL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,389,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,179,000 after purchasing an additional 521,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

