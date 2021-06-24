Zacks: Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report sales of $13.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.49 billion and the highest is $13.87 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $55.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.75 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $58.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.41 billion to $58.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.43. 1,286,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.50. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

