Zacks: Analysts Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.67 Billion

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report sales of $15.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $15.75 billion. HP posted sales of $14.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $63.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.25 billion to $64.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.98 billion to $64.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HPQ stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. 6,269,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,099,977. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

