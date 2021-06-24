Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -701.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.