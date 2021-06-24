Zacks: Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Shake Shack reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $306,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $9.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,217. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

