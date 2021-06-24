Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.57. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

