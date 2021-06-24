Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.88. Apple reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

AAPL traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $133.70. The stock had a trading volume of 59,922,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,518,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 99,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $7,100,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Apple by 23.3% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 24,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

