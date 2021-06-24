Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.11. Baker Hughes reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

