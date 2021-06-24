Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post sales of $71.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.10 million and the lowest is $68.80 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $65.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $284.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $289.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $272.10 million, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $273.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $861,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. 103,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $856.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.