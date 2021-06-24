Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post sales of $71.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.10 million and the lowest is $68.80 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $65.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $284.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $289.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $272.10 million, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $273.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $861,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. 103,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $856.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

