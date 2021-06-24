Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

CRI traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $103.27. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.20. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

