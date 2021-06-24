Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CELC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celcuity by 66.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Celcuity by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 57,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,328. The stock has a market cap of $319.34 million, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.50. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.