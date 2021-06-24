Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Post $1.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.92. Equifax posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.51. 5,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,355. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Equifax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Equifax by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,227,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

