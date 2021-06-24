Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJX opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $294.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.