Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJX opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $294.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

