Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth about $131,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter worth $950,000. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $674.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.08. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

