Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYA. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at about $495,765,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at about $42,273,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,869,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,002,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at about $30,382,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $10.76 on Monday. Paya has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

