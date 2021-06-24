Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post sales of $894.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $913.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $822.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

REYN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.80. 418,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,838. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

