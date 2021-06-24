Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.88 billion and the highest is $4.22 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $16.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.06 billion to $20.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.01. 10,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,438. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.85. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $225.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

