Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. V.F. reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

NYSE VFC opened at $81.88 on Monday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

