Zacks: Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 378,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,973,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,529,000 after acquiring an additional 188,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 136,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,104. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $820.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

