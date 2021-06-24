Zacks: Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 378,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,973,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,529,000 after acquiring an additional 188,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 136,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,104. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $820.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.