Zacks: Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce $295.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the highest is $297.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $203.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,782,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 380.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $586.45. 6,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,223. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $596.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.12. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.25 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

