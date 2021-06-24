Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSW. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OSW stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.31. 140,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $891.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.58. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

